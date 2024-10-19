BJP Telangana struggles to meet membership target with six days left

HYDERABAD: The BJP is facing a major challenge in reaching its membership target set by the national leadership for Telangana. As of Friday, the state unit managed to enrol only 17 lakh new members, against the target of 50 lakh set by the high command.

With just six days remaining for wrapping up the membership drive, a sense of urgency prevailed in the state unit of the party. According to sources, the state leadership has now focused on enrolling at least a “respectable” number of members.

As per the party guidelines, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, office-bearers as well as contested candidates should have enrolled at least 1,000 members each on their referral code. This was conveyed quite clearly to the leaders who were told to focus on their Lok Sabha, Assembly and Council constituencies to enrol a significant number of members. However, the leaders have not reached anywhere near the number.

Some MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers have allegedly outsourced the membership drive to contracted agencies using personal referral codes, despite the party leadership explicitly warning them against such practices as it would lead to artificial memberships.

Even after the series of instructions by the party leadership, the leaders have not changed and are allegedly enrolling members using the same practices. Allegations have also been made that some leaders are offering monetary incentives to lower-level cadres to boost memberships under their referral codes.

Buoyed by its strong showing in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has pinned hopes on the membership drive in the state.

Ex-MLC sure BJP will enrol 25L new members

The BJP candidates had claimed 35% of vote shares which led to the party high command expecting the state unit to enrol at least 35-40 lakh members.