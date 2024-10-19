Hyderabad zonal office of ED attaches properties acquired by rowdy sheeter

Kaisar started his criminal career as a pickpocket and over the years became a notorious rowdy sheeter and amassed huge wealth out of criminal activities. He had been externed for one year in 2011 and had also been detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

In a release, the ED said that through his criminal activities related to the scheduled offences under PMLA, Kaisar acquired proceeds of crime in the form of cash which he utilised to acquire several immovable properties in the name of his wife.

The sale considerations for all these properties acquired from 2007 to 2020 were entirely in cash, the ED said.

ED investigation revealed that Kaisar and his family did not have legitimate financial wherewithal to purchase assets worth crores out of their meagre declared income. The attached assets are in the form of immovable properties in Hyderabad acquired in the name of Shaheda Begum, the wife of Kaisar. The market value of these properties is expected to be much higher, the ED said.