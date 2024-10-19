Not against Musi project but razing homes of poor unacceptable: BJP Telangana President Kishan

HYDERABAD: Asserting that no one was opposing the rejuvenation of the Musi river, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the BJP was only against demolition of poor people’s residences without a proper action plan to accommodate them in other places.
“Who is stopping Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from rejuvenating the Musi? Who is stopping him from constructing a beautiful residence for the chief minister on the banks of the river?” Kishan asked, accusing Revanth of criticising the Opposition without having a clear plan of action.
Kishan was speaking after inaugurating a sewage line at Gandhinagar in Hyderabad where he said that the Congress government should first focus on improving the drainage system in the city. He also said that rejuvenation cannot happen without resolving the issues of drainage and sewerage.
The Union minister appealed to the state government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to construct retaining walls on both banks of the river so that sewage is not let out in the Musi.
He also alleged that the 2BHK units being allotted to Musi evictees lack proper facilities.