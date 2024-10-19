Not against Musi project but razing homes of poor unacceptable: BJP Telangana President Kishan

HYDERABAD: Asserting that no one was opposing the rejuvenation of the Musi river, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the BJP was only against demolition of poor people’s residences without a proper action plan to accommodate them in other places.

“Who is stopping Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from rejuvenating the Musi? Who is stopping him from constructing a beautiful residence for the chief minister on the banks of the river?” Kishan asked, accusing Revanth of criticising the Opposition without having a clear plan of action.