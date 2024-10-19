Six persons, two firms booked for illegal sale of flats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A case involving alleged trespassing, cheating and intimidation related to the illegal sale of flats has been filed against six people and two companies at Miyapur police station.

The complainant, J Chitti Babu, on behalf of his family friend Dandu Latchi Raju, claims the accused sold several flats to Fasmo Hospitality Services and one flat to another individual without Raju’s consent.

As per the complainant Raju, he holds a registered GPA and has been in possession of a plot of land in the Matrusri Cooperative Housing Society since 1980. Raju had passed his original sale deed to one of the relatives in order to start a joint venture.

The two also secured building permissions and entered into a contract with JVR Constructions to undertake the project.

In 2016, Raju and Prabhavathi sought a housing loan, using his original sale deed. Although the loan was sanctioned, it was allegedly not used effectively.

As construction began, Prabhavathi and her late husband reportedly sold several flats to Fasmo Hospitality Services and another flat to Tanniru Padmaja Rao without Raju’s knowledge.

Raju alleges that Fasmo Hospitality Services and Prabhavathi misused his original sale deed and other documents for illegal sales and coerced him into signing agreements and blank cheques under duress, which were later misused.

Reports suggest that the accused are relatives of former Minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao. However, Fasmo Hospitality has stated that Rao is not connected to the hostel, the civil lawsuits, or the dispute, emphasising that the matter is between Raju and the company.