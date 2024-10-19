Telangana BC Commission to conduct public hearing

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has decided to hear the submissions, representations, suggestions and objections from the interested parties on specifying the proportion of reservations to be provisioned local body-wise in the state.

Accordingly, the Commission has decided to conduct public hearings at various places in the state.

The Commission’s notification, issued in this regard, is available on www.telangana.gov.in. The Commission will conduct public hearings in Adilabad (Oct 28), Nizamabad (Oct 29), Sangareddy (Oct 30), Karimnagar (Nov 1), Warangal (Nov 2), Nalgonda (Nov 4), Khammam (Nov 5), Rangareddy (Nov 7), Mahabubnagar (Nov 8) and Hyderabad (Nov 11) at the respective district collectorate’s office or Integrated District Offices Complex.

The Commission will also conduct public hearings in its office on November 12 exclusively for NGOs, institutions and caste/ welfare associations and on November 13 for the general public.

Interested parties can also submit their representations in the commission’s office in person or through post till November 13.