Telangana government provides loans to women SHGs under rehabilitation programme

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by those who had to relocate to other places but emphasised the need to understand the real problems.

She highlighted the hardships faced by previous generations living on the Musi riverbed and said the state government was commitment to ensuring that future generations live in better conditions.

The state government provides loans of Rs 2 lakh to each woman member of these SHGs. Of this amount, Rs 1.40 lakh will be waived by the government and only Rs 60,000 needs to be repaid by the group in the next three years.

She encouraged the women to utilise the loan amounts for starring their own entrepreneurial ventures. The government will also provide sewing machines to the beneficiaries. Employment opportunities will be provided through the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme.

In addition to financial support, the minister promised that the government will offer educational facilities to the children of rehabilitated families, ensuring a bright future for them.