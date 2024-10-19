Telangana government to reclaim encroached, alienated endowment lands

HYDERABAD: Forests & Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that the district collectors have been directed to initiate measures to reclaim the encroached and alienated endowment lands.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister said that the government will “pursue all possible remedies” to take possession of encroached temple lands and also geotag the immovable properties.

“Cases related to several temple lands are subjudice. The government aims to find a solution for all the cases related to encroached temple lands. We have also initiated steps to ensure that the endowment lands are not registered in the name of individuals,” she said.

The minister also highlighted a slew of development and welfare measures initiated at Yadagirigutta, Surekha said: “The government has provided more basic amenities and other facilities and created more space for temple activities. The temple premises and surrounding space has been neonatal mothers, elderly and disabled friendly.”