Telangana government to reclaim encroached, alienated endowment lands

HYDERABAD: Forests & Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Friday said that the district collectors have been directed to initiate measures to reclaim the encroached and alienated endowment lands.
Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister said that the government will “pursue all possible remedies” to take possession of encroached temple lands and also geotag the immovable properties.
“Cases related to several temple lands are subjudice. The government aims to find a solution for all the cases related to encroached temple lands. We have also initiated steps to ensure that the endowment lands are not registered in the name of individuals,” she said.
The minister also highlighted a slew of development and welfare measures initiated at Yadagirigutta, Surekha said: “The government has provided more basic amenities and other facilities and created more space for temple activities. The temple premises and surrounding space has been neonatal mothers, elderly and disabled friendly.”
The minister said that she has given directions to temple authorities to provide special darshan for neonatal mothers, elderly and disabled people. She also revealed plans to build another Anna Danam complex that can accommodate 2,500 devotees at a time.
Best quality laddu
Surekha also revealed that prasad samples from all popular temples in the state have been sent for testing after the Tirupati laddu issue came up. “Yadagirigutta laddu was found to be of the best quality,” she said.
She also stated that there are plans to further develop the main premises of the Yadagiri temple so as to prevent any possible stampedes during utsavams.
The minister further revealed that the Rajagopurams (entrance towers) of both Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devastanam and Vemulawada Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy Devasthanam will be gold coated soon.
Responding to a question on recent desecration of a goddess idol, she demanded that an NIA investigation be ordered into the incident.