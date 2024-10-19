Telangana HC cases on Group-1 test leave aspirants on edge

HYDERABAD: Two days before over 31,000 candidates are set to appear for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-I mains examination, apprehensions over the fate of the examination continued to plague the aspirants. They are filled with anxiety, frustration and despair over the uncertainty of the examination.
As the eclipse does not seem to clear, the aspirants said they were blindfolded by the issues surrounding the examination due to GO 29, which left no clarity.
Aspirants said that the hurry with which the government was acting in conducting the exam was beyond their comprehension. They said they were under severe mental and psychological stress, fearing that they might have to re-appear for the exam, in case it gets cancelled by the courts.
A single bench of the Telangana High Court has given a green signal to the TGPSC on Wednesday (October 16) to conduct the examination, which has now been challenged by the aspirants in the division bench of the HC, giving an air of uncertainty over the examination, which has turned out to be distressing for the aspirants.
A Group-I aspirant, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “ We have been struggling to appear for the Group I examination for the last three years and we are afraid that we may have to write the exam by undergoing the process all over again, in case the courts term the exam as invalid. We have been pleading tothe government through several representations to postpone the exam until all the legal issues are resolved”.
Uncertainty over the examinations increased after a post by the Supreme Court advocate Karam Komireddy on social media platform X saying that senior advocate Kapil Sibal has mentioned the TSPSC case before the Supreme Court and the matter will be heard by the apex court on Monday.
Another aspirant from Ashok Nagar, T Prateep, speaking to TNIE, said, “The future of 31,000 candidates is at stake due to the apathy of the government towards us. We are already going through a tough time with the unconstitutional manner in which the exam is being conducted. However, we have not lost hope.
We may get justice in the Supreme Court. We are being forced to take the examination on Monday, without the Commission waiting for the final verdict and we do not want to reappear for the exam, in case the courts term the examination invalid or cancel the exam and order a fresh examination”.
As per the TGPSC, 31,382 candidates are set to appear for the Group-I Mains examination at 45 centres across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts for 563 posts from October 21 to October 27. The examination timings will be 2:30 Pm to 5:30 PM for all the seven subjects.