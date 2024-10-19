Union minister Bandi vows to fight for rescheduling Group-1 exams

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed to fight for the rescheduling of the Group-1 exams, criticising the BRS and the Congress government, for causing trouble for the unemployed youth. He met with Group-1 candidates in Karimnagar on Friday and assured them of support.
Later, speaking to the media, he emphasised the need to rectify mistakes made during the Group-1 exam and stated that he would continue to challenge the state government until justice is served for the candidates.
Bandi alleged discrepancies between the hall tickets issued for the Group-1 preliminary and main exams, claiming that over 4,000 people received hall tickets unjustly.
He condemned the police’s lathi charge on the candidates in Hyderabad and noted that he had brought this issue to the attention of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.
‘Several Cong leaders vying for chief minister’s post’
Bandi claimed that some Congress leaders are vying for the CM’s post and labelled the Congress government as deceptive.
He accused them of misleading people with their six guarantees and 420 promises, stating that the government is under threat from within.