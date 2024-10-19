Union minister Bandi vows to fight for rescheduling Group-1 exams

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed to fight for the rescheduling of the Group-1 exams, criticising the BRS and the Congress government, for causing trouble for the unemployed youth. He met with Group-1 candidates in Karimnagar on Friday and assured them of support.

Later, speaking to the media, he emphasised the need to rectify mistakes made during the Group-1 exam and stated that he would continue to challenge the state government until justice is served for the candidates.

Bandi alleged discrepancies between the hall tickets issued for the Group-1 preliminary and main exams, claiming that over 4,000 people received hall tickets unjustly.