35-yr-old woman gang-raped while waiting for bus in Telangana's Dichpally

NIZAMABAD : Four unidentified persons allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman in Dichpally village of Nivipet mandal on Friday evening. On Saturday, the victim lodged a complaint at a local police station after which she was taken to Sakhi Centre for relief and temporary rehabilitation.

Sources said when the woman was waiting for a bus to visit her sister’s house in Bodhan, an auto-rickshaw driver approached and told her he would drop her .

The victim trusted the driver and boarded the auto-rickshaw. However, after a few minutes, the driver diverted the vehicle from Bodhan to Dichpally route and took her to a secluded area. “After parking his vehicle in the secluded area, the driver called three other persons and all four raped the victim one by one inside,” the sources said.

Fortunately, the victim managed to escape from the place and reached Dichpally in the morning. She registered a complaint after reaching the Nizamabad police station on foot. The police have initiated a search operation to track the accused.