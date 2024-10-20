3.5K Indiramma housing units to be sanctioned by end of October: Minister Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Between 3,500 and 4,000 houses per constituency would be sanctioned by the end of this month in the first phase, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday.

He said that the state government has set a target to construct 20 lakh Indiramma houses over the next four years to provide homes for the economically disadvantaged.

Speaking at a patta distribution event for 2BHK houses in the Goshamahal constituency, Srinivasa Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring every eligible family benefits from this initiative. The houses are to be distributed without discrimination based on caste, religion, or political affiliation, he said.

Srinivasa Reddy said that discussions with the Union Housing Joint Secretary were underway to secure the state’s share of central funds for the project.

He criticised the previous BRS regime for what he described as a lack of focus on the poor while dismissing allegations that the state government was failing in its development efforts, especially regarding the Musi River catchment areas.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar denounced the Opposition for attempting to hinder projects aimed at uplifting the poor.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti confirmed that 144 residents of the Goshamahal constituency received their 2BHK house pattas through a random selection process to ensure transparency.