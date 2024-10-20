AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi writes to Maha Vikas Agadi ahead of Maharashtra polls

HYDERABAD: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday disclosed the party’s has written to the Maha Vikas Agadi members ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“As far as Maharashtra and Jharkhand are concerned, we don’t know. But our Maharashtra party (Imtiyaz Jaleel) has written (to the MVA members) and he is open to talks. We, as a political party, have to contest elections and we will see what happens,” Owaisi told reporters at the party’s head office, Darussalam, here.

The MVA was formed in 2019 after the Maharashtra Assembly elections and is presently the official Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislature. It comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress and enjoys the support of the Samajwadi Party, PWPI, CPM and several other political parties including Independent MLAs.

Owaisi also spoke about the recently concluded Haryana elections in which the BJP unexpectedly triumphed over Congress in an outcome that was contrary to the exit polls.

Noting that every Assembly and by-election has its own importance, the AIMIM chief said, “Everyone was expecting and hoping that BJP would lose in Haryana. That did not happen. Now it is for the main party (the Congress) to introspect and understand why it could not win. And obviously they should have won that election and because of the internal problems in the party, the results were contrary to their expectations.”