Group-I mains examination will not be postponed: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to aspirants

HYDERABAD: Asserting that there was no intention of postponing the Group-I mains examination, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged candidates to not be misled by the Opposition parties, BRS and BJP, and emphasised the importance of taking the exam, failing which they would lose a golden opportunity.

Speaking at the Police Duty Meet in Hyderabad on Saturday, he accused certain individuals of creating obstacles for political gain by spreading misinformation to provoke candidates. Revanth asked the aspirants to not fall prey to these falsehoods.

Revanth instructed the police not to file cases against unemployed youth participating in protests.

He stated: “The government issued GO 29 when announcing the Group-I exam notification. We selected candidates for the mains based on merit on a 1:50 ratio. There have been instances where courts have stayed the recruitment processes due to mid-process changes. GO 55 could lead to injustice for SC, ST and BC candidates, which is why the government introduced GO 29.”

Revanth criticised previous administrations for not being concerned about recruitments, stating: “Those who failed to offer even a single appointment letter are now talking about unemployment. For a decade, they ignored the unemployed and are now provoking youth with falsehoods.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister urged the police to tackle drug trafficking and to address the growing challenge of cybercrime through technological advancements.

He announced plans to establish a Young India Police School on 50 acres of land for the children of police personnel, with classes expected to begin from next academic year.