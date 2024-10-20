Obstructing Musi project would have to face wrath of public, Min Venkat Reddy cautions BRS

HYDERABAD: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Saturday that the people will start a movement against the BRS if its leaders try to obstruct the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“If BRS leaders create obstacles, the people will lay siege to farmhouses of pink party leaders K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao,” the minister told reporters.

Stating that BRS leaders lack the right to speak about the Musi project, Venkat alleged that the Kalvakuntla family looted Rs 7 lakh crore in the last 10 years.

He said that due to the high levels of pollution in the Musi, the people of Nalgonda were suffering. “Due to pollution in the Musi, the underground water in Nalgonda district has been contaminated. Drinking this contaminated water, the people are suffering with diseases like cancer, kidney, heart and others.”

Venkat Reddy added, “The Congress government envisaged this wonderful project to make the lives of the people better. The Musi development project will positively impact the lives of one crore people.” He said, “The Environment Ministry released a report in August that says that there are heavy metal components, which are very dangerous for human health, in Musi river. STPs cannot remove these heavy metals.”

The minister said that the state government would provide a fair rehabilitation package and compensation as well as a 2BHK house to families displaced due to the Musi project.