Telangana govt to implement Rythu Bharosa after receiving sub-panel report: Thummala Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: The state government will implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme from the season that follows the submission of the Cabinet sub-committee report and waive crop loans above Rs 2 lakh by December.

“The Cabinet will decide on Rythu Bharosa after receiving the report,” Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao told reporters on Saturday. He added that the government will give Rs 7,500 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The minister accused the previous BRS government of releasing Rythu Bandhu amounts for land that was not cultivated. “The previous government gave Rs 25,000 crore for lands that were not being cultivated,” Nageswara Rao alleged.

The minister asked the farmers to repay the loan amount above the Rs 2 lakh cutoff mark. He also disclosed that the government will implement a crop insurance scheme from next season.

“Though the government is procuring all types of crops, the Centre is lifting only 25% of Telangana’s produce. We will write to the Centre to lift the entire produce procured by the state government,” Nageswara Rao revealed.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders, led by former minister T Harish Rao, quoting the minister, alleged that the government would not implement Rythu Bharosa from this season, thus “betraying” farmers.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has no commitment towards farmers,” Harish alleged, exhorting farmers to stage protests against the government.