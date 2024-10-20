Telangana Minister Bandi Sanjay suspects ‘conspiracy’ behind GO 29, demands its abolishment

HYDERABAD: Alleging a conspiracy behind GO 29, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Saturday demanded the state government withdraw the GO and also reschedule the Group-I Main examination set to commence from October 21.

Addressing media persons after meeting with Group-I aspirants at Ashoknagar, Sanjay emphasised that the Congress government must address these issues immediately, as the students fear that GO 29 signals an attempt to abolish reservations in the state.

He also accused the BRS of conspiring against the peaceful agitation of the unemployed, asserting that pink party leaders attempted to incite violence during the rally.

Sanjay also made it clear that he was not arrested as speculated on social media. “No one in Telangana has the guts to arrest me,” he said.

The Minister of State also criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao, accusing the latter of being involved in paper leakages. He challenged Rama Rao to swear that he never took drugs and had no connection with the paper leaks.

KTR responsible for BRS losing in 2023, says Bandi

Claiming that Rama Rao’s arrogance led to the pink party losing power, Sanjay said that the Sircilla MLA does not have his own identity and his image was solely derived from being the son of K Chandrasekhar Rao. He warned that if Rama Rao continued to criticise him, he would reveal the MLA’s “dark past”.

Sanjay also accused the BRS MLA of colluding with the Congress government and questioned why action was not taken on issues like farmhouse dealings, phone-tapping and Kaleshwaram.

The Minister of State also called on the government to release BJP activists and Group-1 aspirants, warning that if this does not happen, they would return to Ashoknagar.