USPGA, Stone Craft plan to build golf city in Hyderabad, says Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday informed that the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) and local partner Stone Craft have proposed to build a golf city in South Hyderabad.

The minister met the PGA delegation from the US at the secretariat on Saturaday. He said the companies have expressed interest in setting up golf course, residential complexes, hotels and entertainment industries.

It is learnt that the PGA consortium would establish an 18-hole standard golf course on about 200 acres. Once built, it is said to be the first of its kind in South India.

“If the construction of the golf city is completed, 10,000 people will get employment in the next ten years. As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said Manasa Putrika will build a net-zero city, where no pollution will be emitted, in the Fourth City. These organisations have revealed that they will create a pleasant living space by increasing the natural forests three times for the structures,” Sridhar said.

The minister said the companies aim to triple the green spaces, providing a pleasant living environment. He explained that the project would enhance the region’s natural Deccan rocks and local water resources by implementing the Miyawaki method to grow forests.

The PGA is constructing a golf city with Shapoorji Pallonji in Mumbai and has agreed to make huge investments in partnership with Stone Craft. The association is one of the largest sports organisations with a network of over 30,000 golf professionals.

It organises championships and tournaments such as the Ryder Cup.

Leading construction sector

Sridhar has expressed hope that Hyderabad would lead in the construction sector after competing with all the cities. He, accompanied by senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, spoke to builders and real estate developers after inaugurating a roof and floor property exhibition at the spacious convention centre in Kompally.

The minister asked the representatives of the construction companies not to be alarmed by the HYDRAA and expressed hope that North Hyderabad would expand further and beautify with residential complexes and villas.

An official press release said that as many as 15 developers presented 100 projects at the exhibition. It gave people an opportunity to explore a wide range of residential properties, get expert advice and speak to leading developers.