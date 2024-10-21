4L ryots’ loans to be waived after Deepavali: Minister Jupally

KAMAREDDY: Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday announced that crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of four lakh more farmers will be waived after Deepavali. He was addressing the gathering after Maddi Chandrakanth Reddy took charge as the Kamareddy District Library Council chairman here on Sunday.

Krishna, who is also the in-charge minister for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, said that the state government was committed to extending the benefits of crop loan waiver schemes to all eligible farmers who took loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

The excise minister said that the BRS did nothing for the people during its 10-year rule. “Because of the mistakes committed by the BRS government, we have to now rectify all those issues, which we are doing one by one, to implement all the schemes.”

The Congress government is committed to implementing all assurances given to the people of Telangana,” he added.

The minister also accused the BRS of misusing social media to launch a false campaign against the Congress government.

“The BRS wasted 10 years. It looted the state. Now, it is criticising the Congress government,” he said and urged the Congress cadre and leaders to counter every false campaign started by the BRS.