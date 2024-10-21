4L ryots’ loans to be waived after Deepavali: Minister Jupally

KAMAREDDY: Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday announced that crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of four lakh more farmers will be waived after Deepavali. He was addressing the gathering after Maddi Chandrakanth Reddy took charge as the Kamareddy District Library Council chairman here on Sunday.
Krishna, who is also the in-charge minister for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, said that the state government was committed to extending the benefits of crop loan waiver schemes to all eligible farmers who took loans up to Rs 2 lakh.
The excise minister said that the BRS did nothing for the people during its 10-year rule. “Because of the mistakes committed by the BRS government, we have to now rectify all those issues, which we are doing one by one, to implement all the schemes.”
The Congress government is committed to implementing all assurances given to the people of Telangana,” he added.
The minister also accused the BRS of misusing social media to launch a false campaign against the Congress government.
“The BRS wasted 10 years. It looted the state. Now, it is criticising the Congress government,” he said and urged the Congress cadre and leaders to counter every false campaign started by the BRS.
Focus on graduates segment MLC election
Referring to the upcoming Graduates MLC election, he said that winning the seat is of utmost importance to the Congress.
“The Congress cadre and leaders should explain the misdeeds of the BRS during its 10-year rule. Ensure that the graduates cast their votes in favour of the candidate supported by the Congress,” he said.
Advisor to Chief Minister Md Shabbir Ali said that very soon Domakonda Government Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed facility.
Stating that the benefits of Rythu Bharosa will be extended to all eligible farmers, he said: “Several farmers suffered losses due to recent rains. The government has released Rs 10,000 per acre to all the farmers whose crops were damaged.”
Speaking specifically about the Kamareddy Assembly segment, he said that 3,500 houses will be built under the Indiramma housing scheme in the constituency.
Zahirabad MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, former MLA E Ravindar Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan and Kamareddy DCC president Kailas Srinivas Rao were present on the occasion.