Former minister Harish dares CM Revanth to speak to job aspirants

KARIMNAGAR: Describing A Revanth Reddy as a “cheater” chief minister, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that the former was harassing the youth of Telangana for questioning him about unemployment and other issues.

Speaking at an “Alai Balai” programme organised at Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday, the legislator from Siddipet dared the chief minister to visit the City Central Library in Ashoknagar of Hyderabad where the Group-I job aspirants have been staging protests, demanding that the government withdraw GO 29 and reschedule the Group-1 mains exam as they fear the provisions of the government order will affect job opportunities of candidates from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

“The BRS government issued GO 55. But the Revanth Reddy’s government cancelled that and issued GO 29 to render injustice to the unemployed youth,” he said.

“As per GO 55, if there are 100 vacancies, 50 should to be filled in open competition and the remaining 50 per cent should to be filled as per the reservation system. But GO 29 mandates that 50 per cent of jobs to be given exclusively to OCs. That’s why everyone is seeking cancellation of GO 29,” he added.

“If Revanth has guts, he should visit the City Central Library in Ashok Nagar and talk to the protesting candidates,” he said.

Harish also accused Revanth’s government of violating the Constitution.

“AICC leader Raghul Gandhi, while holding a copy of Constitution, says that the Constitution needs to be protected. But, here in Telangana, the Congress CM is working against the very same Constitution,” he alleged.