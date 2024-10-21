GO 29 will have no adverse affect on job aspirants: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS and BJP of misleading the Group-1 mains candidates, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that no injustice will be done to any candidate due to GO 29.

The Group-I job aspirants have been demanding that the state government withdraw GO 29 and reschedule the Group-1 mains exam as they fear the provisions of the government order will affect job opportunities of candidates from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Addressing the media here, the TPCC chief urged all the candidates to appear for the test. “It is not good... for candidates if the exam is postponed,” he said.

“I also belong to BC category. On behalf of the Congress, I want to assure everyone that the GO 29 will not have any adverse effect on anyone,” he said and urged the candidates to not “fall into the trap of the BRS and BJP”.

Alleging that the BRS and BJP have colluded to create a “misconception” over GO 29, he said: “GO 29 was issued along with the Group-I notification. Why didn’t they find any problem then. Why are they creating this issue now?”

The TPCC chief also alleged that the BRS failed to provide jobs to the youth of Telangana during its 10-year rule. “How many jobs did the BRS government provide? In 10 years, it failed to provide a even single Group-I job,” he said.

Mahesh also said that the BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, have no right to speak about unemployment. “The BJP government at the Centre failed to provide two crore jobs per year as promised during the elections,” he added.

He said that the Congress government was committed to providing jobs to Telangana youth as per job calender. “In the last 10 months, the Congress government has provided 50,000 jobs, he added.