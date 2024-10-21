Group-I mains from October 21 in Telangana: 31,383 vie for 563 posts

HYDERABAD: Amid ongoing court cases, the Group-I mains examination will be conducted from Monday till October 27 for 563 posts in various government departments. A total of 31,383 candidates have qualified for the mains. This is the first time the much-awaited Group-I exams are being held in Telangana since its formation. The last time the exams were conducted was in 2011 in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is conducting the examination at 46 centres under tight security across three districts: Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. For the first time, biometric attendance is being introduced for the candidates.

During the BRS regime, the Group-I exams were announced but were plagued by paper leaks and controversies, leading to the cancellation of the prelims in 2022 and 2023.

This time, the candidates have been protesting against GO 29, demanding rescheduling of the examinations, alleging that SC, ST and BC students would suffer under its reservation provisions.

A case has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding GO 29, and it is expected to be heard on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court, which declined to postpone the Group-I mains, stated that the examination results would be subject to its final verdict scheduled to be pronounced on November 20.

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, asserting that the government is fully prepared to conduct the exams from Monday, had accused opposition leaders of provoking aspirants to stage protests.