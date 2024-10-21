Kishan accuses CM Revanth of ‘inaction’ over idol desecration in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “inaction” over the recent idol desecration at a place of worship in Hyderabad.

During a press conference at the BJP state office on Sunday, he alleged that the leaders of Hindu organisations, who were staging a peaceful protest against those accused of idol desecration, were lathi-charged by the police.

The Union minister also accused the chief minister of adopting anti-Hindu policies.

He also alleged that the state government was filing cases against the leaders of Hindu organisations and wondered whether it was trying to label them as terrorists.

Referring to the concerns being raised by the Group-I job aspirants, he wanted to know why the chief minister failed to convene a meeting with them or visit the City Central Library in Ashok Nagar as he did before the 2023 Assembly elections as the Opposition leader.

He expressed concern over candidates, who are preparing for Group-I Mains, studying the Telugu Academy material even though the

Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) stated that these books would be irrelevant for the exam papers.

Raises doubts over GO 29

Kishan Reddy demanded that the CM, instead of maintaining silence, address these issues immediately. He also raised doubts over GO 29, which the job aspirants allege “signals the abolition of reservations”.

The Union minister objected to the issuance of two separate hall tickets for the first time to the candidates, questioning the rationale behind this decision.

Kishan also expressed displeasure over the government’s handling of youth protests, noting that these issues have been persisting since the formation of state. Stating that the BRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin, he condemned the lathi-charge against the Group-I job aspirants.