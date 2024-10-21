Provocateur from opposition

A former BRS minister is said to be in constant touch with a Congress MLA, ruffling a few feathers in the ruling party. The former has reportedly shared several issues, including those related to clearing of files without the legislator’s knowledge, with the MLA, leading to the latter getting upset by the practice. But what rankled the grand old party leaders most was the legislator, in turn, sharing the “internal matters” with the former minister. The ruling party leaders, including chief minister and TPCC president believed to have taken a serious view of the former minister provoking the MLA to work against to the ruling party. Interestingly, the said MLA has hopes of finding a berth in the state Cabinet when the chief minister prefers to expand it.

Corrupt official gets rap on knuckles from minister

One of the ministers in the Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet reportedly gave a dressing down to an official working in his core team for allegedly taking bribe for transfers. It is learnt that even though the minister has instructed his officials not to interfere in the affairs that don’t concern them, one of the officials is said to have collected around Rs 20 lakh from each employee for transfers. When the minister got to know about this, he hit the roof and the official concerned has gone on leave.