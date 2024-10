HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday announced that Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services would be extended from Ghatkesar to Yadagirigutta.

The construction works will commence soon, the BJP state president said after inspecting the ongoing works at the Cherlapally satellite railway station.

Speaking to TNIE, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said, “MMTS services have already been extended up to Ghatkesar, and the next phase will extend it to Yadagirigutta. Tenders are being floated, and once the process is complete, we can determine when construction will begin.”

Currently, the journey to Yadagirigutta is time-consuming for commuters, taking two to three hours and involving multiple modes of transport. Hundreds of devotees visit the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta daily, especially over weekends. Officials said the travel time will be reduced to under an hour once the MMTS services start.

“The fare will also be significantly cheaper compared to the current costs,” the SCR official added.