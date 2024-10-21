T-SAT to provide online coaching classes for constable aspirants

HYDERABAD: Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT) has launched an online coaching course to qualify for the police constable post. The content would broadcast for three months on T-SAT channels from October 21 to January 31.

The T-SAT is a satellite TV network operated by the Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET) department of ITE&C.

It is reported that the network would telecast 448 episodes, each 30-minute-long, for 112 days through its network channel, YouTube and other apps.

T-SAT CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy said arrangements have been made for online coaching for the competitive examinations of constable jobs, filled by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). “The T-SAT will provide quality content and broadcast a special curriculum for the job aspirants of all communities online for the competitive exams,” he said.

“The content will be provided in four subjects — General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, English and Hindi languages — on the T-SAT Nipuna channel from Monday evening for two hours” the CEO explained and added that the content for Group 3 examinations would be broadcast for two additional hours.

On September 6, the SSC issued a notification for the recruitment of 39,481 GD Constable posts. Venugopal Reddy said that there are 35,612 open posts for men and 3,869 for women across the country. Of these numbers, 718 candidates would be recruited from Telangana and 908 candidates would be recruited from Andhra Pradesh.