Ultrasound can help doctors detect abnormalities in reproductive system

HYDERABAD: Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation organised a symposium on advanced gynaecological ultrasound, titled “Ultrasonography of the Adnexa and Endometrium: Optimising Diagnosis in Everyday Practice” on Sunday.

The event was facilitated by Dr Mala Sibal and supported by Dr Kameswari S, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Fernandez Hospital, a renowned expert in gynaecological ultrasound.

The event highlighted the importance of using ultrasound to differentiate between benign and malignant growths. Specialists discussed how specific markers, visible on ultrasounds can indicate whether a mass is likely to be cancerous. This level of detail helps doctors make faster, and more accurate diagnoses, reducing the need for more invasive procedures.

By using high-resolution imaging, doctors can accurately detect abnormalities in the reproductive system, such as ovarian cysts or growths in the uterus, which may indicate early signs of cancer.

Over 200 practising gynaecologists, radiologists, pathologists, postgraduates in obstetrics and gynaecology, and trainees in gynaecological ultrasound from across India attended the symposium.