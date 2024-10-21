Work with government for 2-3 years: Telangana CM to ISB students

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here are brand ambassadors of Hyderabad and Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy exhorted them to work with the state government for two to three years.

Delivering the keynote address at the ISB Leadership Summit - 2024 on the theme “Leadership in New India” on Sunday, he said, “At some point in your life, even for two or three years, come and work for the government. I know we cannot offer the high salaries that the large corporate firms pay you. The Telangana government cannot afford to give that much. However, I will give great challenges and opportunities.”

Stating that the government aims to make Telangana into a $1 trillion GSDP economy, the chief minister mentioned that Hyderabad would need to be transformed into a $600 billion city. “We need your (students of ISB) help in taking this vision to every part of the world. Wherever you go, speak to investors, businesspersons and common people about Hyderabad and Telangana. I want Hyderabad to compete with New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul. It is difficult, but not impossible. No dream is too big for new India and Hyderabad,” he said.

‘Courage and sacrifice paramount’

Listing courage and willingness to sacrifice as necessary qualities to become a good leader, Revanth said, “The first feature any leader needs is courage. In life, one needs knowledge, skill, intelligence and a good attitude. However, to do great things, we need to take risks. No one can achieve greatness without taking risks. Similarly, sacrifice is also important for leadership. Great Congress leaders sacrificed careers, money, comforts and lives for the sake of people.”

He added that leaders should connect directly with people and society, meeting everyone from the richest to the poorest.

Revanth said the Congress has the “beautiful DNA” of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and many others.