BJP team meets Telangana Governor, seeks action against cops lathi-charge on Hindu activists

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation, comprising party’s MPs and MLAs, met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday and urged him to use his offices to ensure that action is taken against police officers who resorted to lathi-charge on Hindu activists who were protesting against an act of sacrilege to the presiding deity at a place of worship.

Speaking to the media after making a representation to the governor, MP Eatala Rajender expressed his indignation at the audacity of some people who were attacking Hindu temples.

He alleged that some people were doing it to disrupt peace in the state by resorting to acts of vandalism in places of worship. He questioned why police had to resort to lathi-charge at Hindu activists who were staging a peaceful protest.

The MP said the delegation urged the governor to take steps to ensure that no such attack on Hindus would take place in future.

The delegation also met DGP Jitender and demanded action against the police officials who resorted to lathi-charge on Hindu activists.

Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao lashed out at Revanth Reddy’s government and said that he has appealed to the state DGP to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the attacks on temples in Telangana.

He alleged that the state government was hurting the sentiments of the Hindu with its foolish acts.

Raghunandan wondered why the police did not get any wind of training classes being conducted in a city hotel to the youths to conduct such blasphemous acts in Hyderabad in the garb of personality development.

BJLP Leader Aletti Maheshwar Reddy questioned why the government and the Police department have not yet taken any action against those who attacked the temple.

He deplored the failure of the police department in keeping peace and ensuring security to the people in the state. He warned that the BJP will organise a movement if no action is taken against those who attacked the temple.