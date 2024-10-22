ERC conducts public hearing on Genco’s plan to collect additional charges

HYDERABAD: The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) conducted a public hearing on Genco’s proposal to collect an additional Rs 963.18 crore true-up charges during 2024-25. Several stakeholders attended the hearing and submitted their views.

The Genco’s proposal was intended to collect additional cost incurred on power generation.

Meanwhile, ERC chairman T Sriranga Rao, whose term ends on October 29, is currently conducting similar public hearings.

The ERC will conduct another public hearing on Tuesday on the Transco’s proposal on a multiyear tariff for 2024-29 with regard to transmission, business and SLDC activities.

The Transco in its petition stated that it requires Rs 16,346.1 crore revenue for the next five years, which is Rs 584.59 crore higher than the revenue requirement for 2019-2024.

Meanwhile, the Discoms submitted aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) for 2024-25 with a proposal to collect Rs 1,200 crore additional revenue from domestic and industrial customers. The hearing on the ARRs submitted by two Discoms will be conducted in Hyderabad on Wednesday and in Nizamabad on Thursday. Though the Discoms did not propose any burden in the domestic customers, they proposed to increase the power tariff and fixed charges from HT consumers. The Discoms propose to collect Rs 700 crore from power tariff and Rs 100 crore under fixed charges from HT consumers.