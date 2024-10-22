Hyderabad court summons Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM for Tirumala laddu comments

HYDERABAD: The City Civil Court, Hyderabad on Monday summoned AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyayn for his comments that adulterated ghee was used in making Tirumala laddu. The court directed him to appear in person on November 22. An advocate filed a case stating that the AP Deputy CM’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The court also issued notices to Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, as the petitioner said that several websites and social media platforms from Telangana posted the statement of Pawan Kalyan. The petitioner wanted the Telangana government to remove the posts.

The petitioner, Rama Rao Immaneni said: “We are practising Hindus by faith, though natives of Telangana, we are deeply hurt by disparaging, demeaning, scandalous, disgusting, outrageous, sacrilege by Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.”

“In his hate speeches from September 20 to 22, Pawan Kalyan claimed that Tirumala prasadam (laddu) was ingrained, laced, mixed and manufactured from beef fat, pork lard and fish oil without any base,” the petitioner said.

He further said that “a permanent injunction be granted restraining Pawan Kalyan and those associated with him from making any controversial statements on the laddu offered to Lord Venkateshwara of Tirumala.”