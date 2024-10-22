Jupally Krishna Rao asks Congress cadre to counter BRS’ false propaganda against Telangana govt

NIZAMABAD : Stating that the Opposition BRS was making false allegations against the Congress government, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday asked the grand old party cadre to launch a counter campaign against the pink party.

The minister, along with TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, inaugurated the voter enrolment drive started by the Nizamabad District Congress Committee in view of the upcoming Graduates MLC election.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Rao, who is also the district in-charge minister, said: “During its 10-year rule, the BRS failed Telangana in all aspects. It created a financial crisis and left the state in Rs 7 lakh crore debt.”

“Our government is committed to implementing all the assurances given to the people during the elections. We have so far fulfilled six guaranties and the remaining promises will be fulfilled in the due to course,” he said.

“Unable to digest this fact, the BRS is trying to damage the image of Congress government. It’s time for the Congress cadre to give a befitting reply to the false propaganda being spread by the BRS leaders,” he added.

Kalyana Lakshmi amount to be enhanced soon

During the day, Krishna Rao also handed over Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 5.13 crore (Rs 1,00,116 each) to a total of 513 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the implementation of the scheme will be streamlined in the coming days. The amount being given under this scheme too will be enhanced in the near future, he added.