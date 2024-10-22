South Central Railways to run 1,400 special trains for Deepavali

HYDERABAD: In order to meet the passenger rush ahead of Deepavali, the South Central Railways (SCR) has announced operation of 1400 special train services to various destinations.

The special trains have been provided with varied coach composition including both reserved and unreserved to cater to all segments of passengers.

According to the SCR officials, during the months of October & November in view of the festive season, the demand for travel between the two Telugu states is high along with north Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and eastern states of West Bengal and others.

Officials said the zone is planning to announce more special trains in the following days to meet the increasing demand of the travellers apart from making arrangements to set up additional booking counters.

These train service are being operated on popular routes from major railway stations of South Central Railways towards Tirupati, Nizamuddin, Visakhapatnam, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Raxaul, Nagarsol, Danapur, Santragachi, Srikakulam and others.

Sabarimala yatra train to start on November 16

HYDERABAD: The IRCTC on Monday announced the operation of the theme-based tourist train Bharat Gaurav for the Sabarimala Yatra starting from Secunderabad Railway Station on November 16, the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a press release on Monday. The train for spiritual tourism will cover the prestigious Lord Ayyappa temple, Sabarimala and Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Chottanikkara.

It will provide boarding and deboarding facility at 10 stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The boarding/deboarding facility will be provided at Nalgonda, Piduguralla Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati and Chittoor in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The whole trip of four nights and five days will include travel (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation and dining facilities. The fares for sleeper class tickets are: Rs 11,475, for third AC is Rs 18,790 and for second AC Rs 24,215.