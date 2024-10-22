We will fight till GO 29 is revoked: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the GO 29 was unconstitutional and the pink party will continue to fight against it until it is revoked.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that the BRS engaged senior advocate Kapil Sibal to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

He said that the BRS when it was in power ensured merit-based opportunities for all under the open category, but GO 29 limits the opportunities for reserved categories by removing them from their own categories if they secure a place in open category, which he said was unfair.

“We will fight on half of the students in court with the best legal representation. This is not just about GO 29, students and Group-IV employees affected by GO 46 also deserve support,” he said.

On the recent remarks of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said: “Bandi Sanjay is a secret friend of Revanth Reddy. He is worried that some ministers would pull down the government of Revanth Reddy.”