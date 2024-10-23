After losing land, ‘dead’ farmer makes suicide threat in Telangana

SIDDIPET: Pochaiah, a farmer from Vellore village in Wargal mandal created a ruckus at the tehsildar’s office on Tuesday, threatening to end his life by suicide by taking pesticide.

His grouse was that the land which was in his name had been transferred to someone else. For this, a fake document testifying that he had died was produced. He said he would end his life if the land is not transferred back to him.

For the last four years he has been visiting the offices of the tehsildar and the collector but of no avail. He complained that when he went to the collector’s office, he was asked to approach the tehsildar’s office

The victim said he had 1.02 acres of land in his name in Vellore village but it was changed to the name of one Uppari Rama Swamy of the same village.

The victim said that four years ago he went to the tehsildar’s office to inquire why he didn’t get the Rythu Bandhu money, and then he came to know that his land had been transferred to Rama Swamy. The officials told him that he was dead and that they had a certificate with them to this effect.

Pochaiah said that while he was still alive, the authorities transferred the land to someone else’s name. “If they had thought I was dead they should have at least transferred the ownership to my son, but they did not,” he said.

He said that many times he visited the tehsildar’s office but he did not get a proper reply from them. Frustrated, he came to the office to end his life unless the officials agree to transfer the land back to his name. Pochaiah’s relatives flew into a rage at the officials for the mix-up.