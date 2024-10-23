DA case filed against Rangareddy district additional collector months after arrest

HYDERABAD: After two months since his arrest, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against Rangareddy district additional collector MV Bhoopal Reddy on Tuesday.

Officials found movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.05 crore, along with disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.19 crore, after conducting searches at four locations besides the accused officer’s main residence, the ACB said. The value of properties are based on documented assessments, while the market value is much higher.

Reddy was arrested on August 13 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from complainant Jakkidi Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Gurramguda village in Balapur mandal, to facilitate the removal of 14 guntas of land from the prohibited list on the Dharani portal. The transaction involved Y Madan Mohan Reddy, a senior assistant.

He was charged under Sections 7(A) and 7 (B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, ACB officials arrested Madan Mohan on October 12 at Gurramguda X Road while he was collecting the bribe. He informed officials that the bribe was demanded on behalf of Bhoopal Reddy, which was later confirmed through a phone call.

Following the bribe collection, Bhoopal Reddy was instructed to meet at Peddamberpet near the ORR to receive the cash. He arrived at approximately 10:41 pm and took the money from Madan Mohan. ACB officials later recovered the cash from a bag inside Reddy’s car.