JAGTIAL: Congress activist and former MPTC Maru Ganga Reddy (58), a close aide of ruling party MLC T Jeevan Reddy, was brutally murdered at Jabithapur village in Jagtial rural mandal of the district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, a land dispute was the reason behind the murder. Santosh, the accused who is a history-sheeter, surrendered before the police later in the day.

Soon after news of the murder spread like wildfire, a shocked Jeevan Reddy, along with followers, staged a dharna on Jagtial-Dharmapuri road in the town and lashed out at the Congress government.

According to the police, Ganga Reddy was attacked, while he was going on a two-wheeler. A car hit his bike and later, he was stabbed multiple times, the police said.

Family members rushed Ganga Reddy to the Jagtial government hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

While staging the dharna, Jeevan Reddy blamed the police for murder. He alleged that the accused had links with the local police. “Murder of Ganga Reddy is nothing but a threat to me,” Jeevan Reddy said. When Government Whip Aduluri Laxman Kumar met Jeevan Reddy to console him, the MLC expressed anguish over the law and order situation in the state. Jeevan Reddy told Laxman Reddy with folded hands: “meeku.. mee party ki oka dandam”.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar too called up Jeevan Reddy and tried to pacify him.