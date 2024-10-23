Korean firm proposes to set up fashion tech university in Hyderabad

SEOUL: Youngone Corporation, a South Korea-based apparel and sportswear manufacturer, has expressed interest in establishing a fashion technology university in Hyderabad’s proposed “Fourth City.”

Youngone Corporation CEO Ki Hak Sung made this proposal during the visit of an official delegation from Telangana to Seoul to study riverfront development in South Korea’s capital city.

The delegation was led ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar.

Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy assured the firm that the proposal would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Youngone Corporation representatives have also requested the Telangana government to allocate 20 acres of land for the proposed university.

Youngone Corporation, which currently operates in the Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal, shared plans to train local residents in the textile and fashion industry, further boosting employment and skill development in the state.