Legislative Council to shift to Assembly premises within three months in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that the Legislative Council will be shifted to the Assembly premises within three months.

He added that the Assembly building, which is a heritage structure, is being renovated and restructured in association with the Aga Khan Foundation.

On Tuesday, Venkat Reddy, along with Legislature Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, reviewed progress of renovation works with officials.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the officials not to stop or delay release of funds for these works. “Once the renovation is completed, both Houses of the state Legislature will sit in a single building on the lines of Parliament,” he said.

The minister instructed the officials to invite tenders for plumbing and electrical works. He also directed them to build rooms for security personnel.

Sridhar Babu directed the R&B department to appoint an SE rank engineer to oversee the works.