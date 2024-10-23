Pay compensation to those hit by Bahraich communal violence: Owaisi to UP govt

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asserted that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh should provide compensation to people who suffered losses in the recent Bahraich communal clashes.

On October 13, a 22-year-old man, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra, was shot dead in the Maharajganj area of the district during Durga Puja idol procession. This led to communal clashes after a group of people objected to loud music in front of a religious institution. In the days that followed, there were incidents of destruction of property, stone pelting, vandalism and arson in the district.

“In Bahraich, the cultured mob targeted the property of Muslims. Forget about shops, cars, houses, money, these criminals did not even spare goats. They even torched a hospital. Looting and killing has taken place on such a large scale because of the leniency of the police and the government,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government assured the Supreme Court that authorities would not take any action till Wednesday on demolition notices issued against some buildings belonging to persons allegedly involved in the violence.

A video that circulated after the incident showed Mishra removing a green flag from the rooftop of a house and replacing it with a saffron flag.