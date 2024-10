SEOUL: For being ranked among the global top five cities in terms of urban competitiveness, Seoul — the capital of South Korea — has undertaken the second phase of its riverfront development, known as the Great Hangang Project (GHP).

The South Korean model bears a resemblance to the Telangana government’s approach, as it has set an ambitious target of achieving a two-trillion-dollar economy by pursuing a similar riverfront development project.

A delegation from the Telangana government, led by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, which also included Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, bureaucrats and elected representatives, went around the Hangang (also known as the Han river) and explored the floating amenities built on it.

A day after studying the Cheonggyecheon river restoration, the delegation examined the Han riverfront development by interacting with local administration and visiting the riverfront. The ministers observed that Telangana’s Musi river is somewhere between the Cheonggyecheon and Hangang rivers in terms of its condition, as it requires both revival and development.

The Han river flows through the Seoul metropolitan area for around 50 km and is one of the primary reasons the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG), the capital city’s civic body, initiated the GHP.