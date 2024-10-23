Telangana picks NIC to operate, maintain Dharani for three years

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to engage the services of the Nation Informatics Centre (NIC) for the operation and maintenance of Dharani portal with a contract period of three years initially, extendable by two years.

Principal Secretary, Revenue, Navin Mittal issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

As per orders, the transition period set by the government is two months with an extension of one month of the existing contract with TerraCIS, the private firm currently maintaining the portal.

Dharani was designed during the previous BRS government to implement Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS). Accordingly, Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) signed a contract agreement with TerraCIS (formerly IL&FS Technologies Ltd) on April 20 2018, for operation and maintenance of the portal for three years from the day it went live. Dharani went live on October 29, 2020.

After the contract expired on October 29, 2023, the then government extended it another year — till October 29, 2024.

The Project Implementation Committee, constituted by the state government, recently recommended handing over the operation and maintenance of Dharani to any government or public agency like NIC, CGG or TG-Online.

With this, the government constituted another committee to identify a suitable agency. This committee recommended engaging the services of NIC, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for the operation and maintenance of the portal.

The CCLA and the IT department will monitor the transiting of Dharani related issues from TerraCIS to NIC.