Tips on ‘bad touch’ leads to arrest of lustful teacher in Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An awareness programme on good and bad touch by SHE Teams at ZP High School in Sircilla yielded immediate results, as a few Grade 8 students reportedly accused the Telugu teacher, Narender, of misbehaving with them and groping their private parts.

The teacher has been booked under the POCSO act.

SP Akhil Mahajan emphasised the effectiveness of SHE team’s initiatives and warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone who misbehaves with girls or women.

Following his directive, the town police registered a case against Narender.

District Educational Officer A Ramesh Kumar told TNIE that Narender has been suspended and orders have been issued against him.

An inquiry is also underway regarding the negligence of the school headmaster, Sharada. Further action will be taken based on the inquiry report. Sharada stated that when the issue was brought to her attention, she warned the Telugu teacher and informed the police.

In response to the incident, SFI student leaders staged a protest in front of the school in Geetha Nagar and met with District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha. They alleged that the headmaster kept the issue secret and demanded departmental action against her. SFI leaders claimed that the issue was reported to the headmaster about 15 days prior but was not properly addressed.