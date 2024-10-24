7,248 paddy procurement centres to be set up for kharif, confirms Minister N Uttam Kumar

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on paddy procurement is set to submit its report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The report, which contains recommendations on various issues related to paddy procurement for 2024-25 kharif season, will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 26.
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy revealed this on Wednesday after chairing a meeting with public representatives from the erstwhile Nizamabad district at Civil Supplies Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister and Cabinet sub-committee member D Sridhar Babu and others.
A total of 7,248 paddy procurement centres will be opened, of which 2,539 are already operational, Uttam said. He said that these PPCs would be equipped with necessary infrastructure, including moisture metres, weighing scales, tarpaulins, paddy cleaners, driers, husk removers, and dial callipers to identify ‘sannarakam’ paddy. Sufficient number of gunny bags were also available at the PPCs, he said.
Uttam stated that the Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has been tasked with studying and making recommendations on a range of paddy procurement issues, which include the bank guarantee or security deposit from millers, milling charges, the cost of upgrading sanna biyyam (10% broken rice) for distribution under schemes such as the MDM, hostels, and ICDS. The role of the Agriculture department in sannarakam paddy purchases, the storage of 10 LMTs of paddy in intermediary godowns of SWC/AMC, and driage loss during paddy storage. The committee has held multiple meetings with stakeholders and is finalising its recommendations.
During Wednesday’s meeting, discussions focused on various issues, including bank guarantee, milling charges and storage capacity in the Nizamabad district.
Uttam said that the action plan received from various districts indicates that paddy was cultivated on 60.73 lakh acres, with an estimated production of 146.70 LMTs. The expected procurement volume stands at 80 LMTs, — 30 LMT coarse paddy and 50 LMT ‘sannarakam’ paddy. He said that from this season, the state government’s flagship initiative, providing an additional benefit of Rs 500 per quintal for ‘sannarakam’ paddy, would be implemented.
While the finalisation of tender rates by the State Level Committee was pending, instructions have been issued to districts to continue using the services of existing contractors until new contractors are appointed. Further, it has been mandated that PPCs must be equipped with basic amenities such as water and shelter. Adequate manpower for paddy purchases, TAB entries, bookkeeping and arrangement of hamali services are also being ensured.
District collectors have been instructed to form teams for the continuous monitoring of paddy procurement, ensuring that farmers are not subjected to difficulties or resort to distress sales. Particular focus has been placed on preventing issues such as weight reductions on the grounds of moisture and foreign matter, exploitation of farmers by intermediaries, and avoiding paddy damage or loss of life at PPCs due to adverse weather conditions. This will be managed through weather predictions and scheduling paddy arrivals accordingly. The district administration has been directed to promptly address any negative news related to paddy procurement.
Uttam said that paddy procurement has commenced in Nalgonda and Yadadri districts. As of October 22, 1,440 MTs of paddy worth Rs 3.34 crore was purchased from 230 farmers.