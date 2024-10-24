7,248 paddy procurement centres to be set up for kharif, confirms Minister N Uttam Kumar

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on paddy procurement is set to submit its report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The report, which contains recommendations on various issues related to paddy procurement for 2024-25 kharif season, will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 26.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy revealed this on Wednesday after chairing a meeting with public representatives from the erstwhile Nizamabad district at Civil Supplies Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister and Cabinet sub-committee member D Sridhar Babu and others.

A total of 7,248 paddy procurement centres will be opened, of which 2,539 are already operational, Uttam said. He said that these PPCs would be equipped with necessary infrastructure, including moisture metres, weighing scales, tarpaulins, paddy cleaners, driers, husk removers, and dial callipers to identify ‘sannarakam’ paddy. Sufficient number of gunny bags were also available at the PPCs, he said.

Uttam stated that the Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has been tasked with studying and making recommendations on a range of paddy procurement issues, which include the bank guarantee or security deposit from millers, milling charges, the cost of upgrading sanna biyyam (10% broken rice) for distribution under schemes such as the MDM, hostels, and ICDS. The role of the Agriculture department in sannarakam paddy purchases, the storage of 10 LMTs of paddy in intermediary godowns of SWC/AMC, and driage loss during paddy storage. The committee has held multiple meetings with stakeholders and is finalising its recommendations.

During Wednesday’s meeting, discussions focused on various issues, including bank guarantee, milling charges and storage capacity in the Nizamabad district.