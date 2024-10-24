Any tariff hike to hurt those who use over 300 units: TGSPDCL

The Discoms proposed to raise an additional income of Rs 1,200 crore for 2024-25. While filing the ARRs, the revenue deficit was projected to be Rs 14,222 crore for the year. However, the Discoms expected that the state government would announce a subsidy amount of Rs 13,000 crore. With this, the Discoms proposed to raise Rs 1,200 crore to overcome the deficit by increasing the power tariff for HT category consumers.

However, power expert M Venugopala Rao pointed out that already seven months of the financial year have passed and the tariff hike would be applicable for the next five months.

In such a case, the tariff burden for next financial year would be over Rs 2,000 crore, he pointed out.

Venugopala Rao alleged that for purchasing renewable energy, the power utilities were backing thermal plants. With this, they are showing 23,367 million units as surplus power for this year and another 42,932 million units surplus power for next year.

The lopsided policies of the government were responsible for the huge revenue deficit, Venugopal Rao alleged. He pointed out that the burden on consumers this year was not just Rs 1,200 crore, as the Discoms were yet to impose Rs 13,000 crore true-up charges.