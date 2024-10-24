BRS plea against party office razing rejected

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld a single judge’s order directing the demolition of a BRS party office in Nalgonda, which was constructed without obtaining prior permission from the municipality.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao confirmed that the BRS had failed to obtain the necessary permissions from the commissioner of Nalgonda municipality before constructing the office. The bench pointed out that the construction was made without the requisite permissions, and a subsequent application for regularisation of the illegal construction by the appellant was not legally permissible.

The Court made it clear that neither the Telangana Building Rules, 2012 nor the 2019 Act or its associated rules provide any provision for regularising constructions made without prior approval. While the Telangana Building Rules, 2012 allow for the regularisation of structures built in violation of existing building permissions, these rules do not apply in cases where no building permission was obtained in the first place.

The bench affirmed that the action taken by the municipality was in accordance with the law and did not warrant interference by the court.