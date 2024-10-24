‘Empty threats’, says Union Minister Bandi to KTR’s legal notice for unsavoury comments

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, demanding his apology within a week for the latter’s allegedly unsavoury comments.

The legal notice accuses Sanjay of levelling allegations against Rama Rao on phone tapping, drugs and other issues. It accuses Sanjay of daring Rama Rao to come along with his parents to take oath that he did not abuse drugs.

The notice also refers to Sanjay’s claims that the BRS government either leaked Group-I question papers or deliberately failed to issue the notification properly so that the case goes to the court and the BRS regime obtained a favourable order to put off the exam.

It also refers to Sanjay’s claim that Rama Rao’s father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was named in the phone-tapping case. These defamatory allegations tarnish the image of KTR and Rama Rao, the legal notice said.

Bandi plans legal notice of his own

Reacting to the legal notice, Sanjay said that he too would send legal notices to Rama Rao,“I saw in the media that KTR has sent me a legal notice. If the intention is to intimidate me with a legal notice, let me tell you, no one here is afraid. I am not scared of empty threats. It was KTR who first made personal allegations, I merely responded in kind,” he said.

“Perhaps KTR thinks of himself as innocent. The public knows about his deeds. They are aware of what happened in the phone-tapping and drugs cases and how those cases were weakened. Until now, I have responded word for word. I will respond to legal notices with legal notices only. We respect the law and justice and we will proceed according to them,” Sanjay said in a statement.

KTR’s statement recorded

Elsewhere, the Nampally court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Rama Rao in connection with a defamation case filed by him against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha for linking him with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

The court also recorded the statement of Rama Rao’s witness Dasoju Sravan.