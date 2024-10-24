HYDRAA to focus on tree conservation

Telangana

HYDERABAD: To protect trees in the city, zonal wise teams with officials from GHMC, HYDRAA and Forest Department will be formed. These teams will conduct on-site surveys to assess tree conditions, said HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath.

During a meeting at the HYDRAA office on Wednesday, Ranganath reviewed the implementation of the Telangana Water Land and Tree Act (WALTA). The focus was on ensuring 100% tree survival and discussing the translocation of trees and addressing cases of trees on the verge of felling.

The teams will identify trees that are dry or pose a risk of falling to prevent potential harm, as well as those obstructing traffic. They will also trim branches where necessary, ensuring that any work around electric wires is conducted safely.

