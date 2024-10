Ramagundam ENC never sent report on problems

But, the then Ramagundam ENC never sent any report stating that there were problems in the maintenance of barrages of Kaleshwaram, Nagendra Rao said. The then ENC of Ramagundam N Venkateswarlu would depose before the Commission on Thursday.

Though, the O&M wing inspected the barrages on October 25 and November 24, 2021 and found some defects, the then Ramagundam ENC did not take any safety measures, Nagendra Rao informed the commission. He also submitted inspection reports of 2021 to the commission.

Nagendra Rao also informed the commission that the IS Code and Central Water Commission manual was not followed with respect to the maintenance of the Kaleshwaram barrages. The ENC also said during defect liability period (DLP), the contracting agency should take up the repairs to the barrage, in the event of any damages to the structure in the first two years. After that, the contracting agency should take care of the operation and maintenance of the structures for another three years, he said.

The ENC said that they did not receive any certificate from Ramagundam ENC Venkateshwarlu stating that the DLP was over. The Dam Safety Bill of the Central government came into force in 2021. But, there was no information that the operational protocols were followed for the maintenance of the gates of three barrages of Kaleshwaram. Nagendra Rao said the there were no instructions from the head office to increase water storage levels in the barrages. The local ENC might have received oral instructions from higher officials to store extra water in barrages, he said. Nagendra Rao said that the local engineers and ENC were responsible for the operation and maintenance of barrages.

The ENC also felt that the works in Annaram and Sundilla were completed fully and the works in Medigadda were not completed in accordance with the rules. The officials involved in the construction of the barrages should study and give permissions for the use of the barrage, he said. Former chief engineer Aajay Kumar and former executive engineer Omkar too deposed before the commission on Wednesday.