Rare Indian Skimmer birds spotted at Lower Manair Dam in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: At Lower Manair Dam, around 150 to 200 rare Indian Skimmer birds were spotted, marking a first for Telangana. Typically, these birds migrate to Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh during the winter. Members of the Karimnagar Birdwatchers Community (KBC) said that these birds were last sighted in 2023.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists these birds as endangered. Abdul Raheem, a bird conservator, told TNIE that they observed the skimmers flying over LMD reservoir near Chintakunta. Recently, they met with Karimnagar DFO Ch Balamani, and urged to spread awareness among fishermen and farmers to help protect the bird’s habitats. In response, the DFO agreed to conduct an awareness programme and highlighted that the reservoir has become a site of biodiversity, with 300 to 400 Indian Skimmers typically seen in the Bobbarlanka area during winter.

KBC members explained that these endangered birds migrate from the Chambal and Mahanadi rivers to coastal wetlands during the non-breeding season, usually heading to Kakinada for winter feeding. “Since 2023, they have begun migrating to LMD as well,” said Abdul Raheem, adding, “the declining population of this species emphasises the need for conservation efforts.”