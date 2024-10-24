School for children of Musi evictees coming up at Kollur 2BHK apartments

SANGAREDDY: Officials have initiated the process of establishing a school for children of Musi residents at Kollur 2BHK apartments.

As part of the Musi rejuvenation programme, the state government is relocating families living along the Musi river to Phase-I and Phase-II 2BHK houses in the Sangareddy district. The previous government had allotted these houses to some beneficiaries, and the current government recently allotted them to the residents of the Musi river.

Currently, officials have identified 800 families living in the area, with an additional 16,000 families expected to be accommodated in the same phase. The government has directed the education department to establish a school on-site, ensuring that children from these families do not face any challenges.