School for children of Musi evictees coming up at Kollur 2BHK apartments

SANGAREDDY: Officials have initiated the process of establishing a school for children of Musi residents at Kollur 2BHK apartments.
As part of the Musi rejuvenation programme, the state government is relocating families living along the Musi river to Phase-I and Phase-II 2BHK houses in the Sangareddy district. The previous government had allotted these houses to some beneficiaries, and the current government recently allotted them to the residents of the Musi river.
Currently, officials have identified 800 families living in the area, with an additional 16,000 families expected to be accommodated in the same phase. The government has directed the education department to establish a school on-site, ensuring that children from these families do not face any challenges.
District Education Officer Venkateshwarlu is conducting a survey to determine how many children from these families are currently enrolled in schools and their respective grades. So far, the survey indicated that there are about 120 children. Due to the lack of classrooms, classes will be held in the apartment cellar.
Some parents have already enrolled their children in private schools in Kollur, but the distance poses difficulties. To alleviate this issue, the government plans to establish a school for grades one through five on the premises, an official told TNIE. The DEO said that following the survey’s completion, proposals will be submitted to the district collector for establishing the school.
Displaced families continue to come from the Musi riverbank and are occupying 2BHK houses, with officials estimating that approximately 18,000 families may eventually be accommodated in Kollur. Officials said that there is a possibility of allotting houses to 2,000 in Phase-I and 16,000 in Phase II.